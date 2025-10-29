Flights Grounded At Newark As Hurricane Melissa, Shutdown Chaos Collide: FAA

A nearly two-hour ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Oct. 26, was followed by new FAA alerts forecasting disruptions at Boston Logan, Denver, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, Newark Liberty, Orlando, and Tampa International Airports. The agency cited staffing shortages and weather as key causes.

Newark, the nation’s eighth busiest airport, remains one of the worst hit. The FAA issued a ground delay program at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, halting departures until at least 10:59 p.m. Delays averaged 40 minutes, with some extending beyond 87 minutes.

Shutdown Enters Day 29 As Controllers Miss Full Paychecks

The shutdown, now nearing a month, has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers working without pay. Wednesday marked the first time they missed a full paycheck, with pay stubs showing $0.00, according to federal payroll data.

“I’m very concerned about air traffic controllers,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. “I had two flights this Sunday and last Sunday averted at the last second. One of them actually touched down and then took back off.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed worsening shortages. “We had 22 staffing triggers on Saturday, one of the highest since the shutdown began,” he said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures. “What I see coming forward as we get to Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday—you’re going to see more staffing shortages in towers, which means more delays, more cancellations.”

Duffy acknowledged many controllers are seeking second jobs to afford childcare and mortgages. “Show up—that’s your job,” Duffy said. “Eventually you’re going to be paid. But there’s real-life situations they’re dealing with.”

Weather Adds To Travel Turmoil

Hurricane Melissa, now sweeping across parts of the Southeast, is compounding the disruption. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to affect major hubs, including Atlanta, Orlando, and Tampa, while residual storm systems could delay flights in the Northeast.

Flight-tracking site FlightAware reported that on Sunday, Oct. 26:

25% of United and Frontier flights were delayed,

30% of Spirit, 35% of American Airlines, and

45% of Southwest flights faced hold-ups.

Weather is expected to remain a key factor throughout the week.

‘Wearing Thin’ And Growing Risks

The FAA said the nation’s air traffic control system remains 3,500 controllers short of target staffing levels. Many are already working six-day weeks and mandatory overtime. Duffy warned that the crisis could extend beyond the current shutdown, as the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City risks losing student controllers if stipends run out next week.

“If I don’t feel like I have enough controllers or enough controllers that are focused, we will slow down traffic. We will stop traffic,” Duffy said, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority.

Even fiscal conservatives are growing alarmed. “I fly twice a week. I want my air traffic controller to be happy, well fed, not anxious, not nervous,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “Anybody that’s working ought to be paid.”

Economic Fallout Spreads Beyond Airports

The shutdown’s ripple effects now reach far beyond air travel. Federal agencies warn that food assistance programs could run dry, health insurance premiums could spike, and military pay could be delayed if Congress doesn’t act soon.

“The pain of this shutdown is about to intensify,” one official said, as low-income families face losing access to SNAP and WIC benefits.

What Travelers Should Know

Check flight status early — Airlines are not required to compensate for weather-related delays but may offer vouchers for controllable ones over three hours.

— Airlines are not required to compensate for weather-related delays but may offer vouchers for controllable ones over three hours. Know your rights — Travelers whose flights are canceled can request a full refund or a rebooking at no charge.

Pack patience — With both weather and staffing crises worsening, experts warn of significant delays and cancellations through the week.

Prediction market Kalshi now projects the shutdown could last 47 days, pushing deep into the Thanksgiving travel rush.

