Fleeing Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Tractor Trailer, Minivan On Route 17 (Update)

At approximately 10:54 p.m., a 64-year-old man from New City, NY, entered Route 17 North from Hollywood Avenue in Ho-Ho-Kus by traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Ridgewood Police Capt. Glenn Ender said.

Near Race Track Road in Ridgewood, the Honda HR-V collided with a tractor trailer and a Honda Odyssey van, among other vehicles. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to break through the concrete center median.

Four people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Ender said. Three were taken to Valley Hospital for treatment. The HR-V’s driver was taken into custody by Ramsey police in connection with an earlier eluding incident in their jurisdiction prior to the crash. Multiple motor vehicle charges are pending in Ridgewood.

Daily Voice has reached out to Ramsey PD for further information on the driver.

Northbound traffic was diverted onto Race Track Road while first responders worked. Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane. All heavily damaged vehicles were towed from the scene. NJDOT crews addressed the damaged barrier, and Bergen County HazMat responded to a diesel fuel spill.

