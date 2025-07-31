Flash Flood Watch In Passaic County: 5 Inches Of Rain Possible Into Friday

The Flood Watch covers both North and South Jersey, with alerts in effect for Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union, Morris, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Sussex, and Warren counties.

Storms are expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Rainfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour, with total storm accumulations of 1.5 to 3 inches widely expected — and up to 5 inches possible in some areas, the NWS said in alerts from its Mount Holly and New York offices.

“Scattered to numerous instances of urban, poor drainage and riverine flash flooding are possible,” meteorologists warned. “Localized severe flooding may cause an elevated threat to life and property.”

The watches begin Thursday afternoon and run into early Friday morning, depending on location. The heaviest rain is expected Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

Impacted Counties (as of Thursday 2 p.m.):

North Jersey: Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Union, Morris, Sussex, Warren

Central & South Jersey: Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads and not to attempt to drive through water. Officials remind residents: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

