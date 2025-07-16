Fair 81°

Flash Flood Risk Returns With Spotty Severe Storms Expected: What To Know

High humidity and scorching summer heat will lead to the risk of severe storms and ongoing flash flooding events in the coming days.

Locations in the darkest shade of green have the highest risk of flooding through the end of the week.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
It will be hazy and hot on Wednesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 17, according to the National Weather Service. The heat index (combination of temperature and humidity) will be 100 degrees or higher both days.

Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening both days. Isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding are possible.

"Downpours will increase in coverage Wednesday and last through Thursday in some areas," according to AccuWeather. "While the heaviest rain may slide south of New England and northern New York, areas farther south could face serious flash flooding in urban and small stream locations."

In the most severe instances, rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches could occur in just a few hours or even less. That was the case on Monday, July 14, in parts of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and New York City, where flash flooding in Plainfield, New Jersey, resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Conditions will gradually become less humid starting on Friday, July 18 with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

There will be intervals of clouds and sunshine on Saturday, July 19, before unsettled conditions return at night.

There will be a chance of showers overnight and then again on Sunday, July 20.

