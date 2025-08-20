First Time Belmar Beach Trip Ends In Tragedy, Report Says: Jersey City Teen ID'd As Victim

Sameeha, of Jersey City, was on a trip organized by Young Muslims of Jersey City, her mother, Ishrath Parveen, tells NJ Advance Media.

She said Sameeha and her 12-year-old sister “weren’t strong swimmers” but had really wanted to visit the Jersey Shore because they had never been. The group arrived around 5:30 p.m., just after lifeguards went off duty, her mother told the outlet.

At 6:36 p.m., Belmar police received several 911 calls about a swimmer in distress off the 8th Avenue beach, police said. One person was brought to shore, whom NJ Advance Media identified as Sameeha's sister, but Sameeha was missing.

Belmar Water Rescue units entered the water, and at 7:29 p.m., she was found unresponsive near the 7th Avenue beach, police said.

Sameeha was removed from the water, and life-saving efforts were made by Belmar lifeguards, Belmar EMS, and Hackensack Meridian Paramedics, police said. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her janazah prayer will be held Sunday, Aug. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Masjid Al-Tawheed, 984 West Side Ave., Jersey City, followed by burial at Forest Green Park Cemetery, 535 Texas Road., Morganville.

