First Snowfall Predictions Released For Weekend Storm Headed To Northeast

The system is expected to arrive in the early afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 15, with precipitation continuing through the overnight into Sunday, Feb. 16.

A combination of rain, snow, and ice is likely from the New York City area to Boston. There will be mainly rain from Washington, DC to Philadelphia, AccuWeather says.

As temperatures rise well into the 40s even in northernmost locations Sunday, precipitation will become all rain.

Snowfall Projections:

1 to 3 inches – Lightest shade of blue

3 to 6 inches – Medium shade of blue

6 to 12 inches – Darkest shade of blue

The active February pattern is expected to continue, with another potential winter storm set for the middle of next week.

"There's probably going to be a major storm next week, due to a strong injection of Arctic air over the northern Plains," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "The question is does that storm try to track up along the Atlantic coast or head more to the east, across the Southern states and then out to sea."

