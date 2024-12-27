'First Couple Of Fox' Sean Hannity, Ainsley Earhardt Engaged Over Christmas

Hannity popped the question during a special moment at their church, marking the culmination of their five-year relationship, Fox News reports.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the couple said in a statement to Fox News, radiating joy as they celebrated the milestone.

Hannity, 62, has deep roots on Long Island, where he grew up in Franklin Square. Starting as a paperboy for the New York Daily News and Long Island Daily Press, he later attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Hempstead and St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary in Uniondale. His journey continued at NYU and Adelphi, setting the stage for his future in broadcasting.

Hannity joined Fox News in the late 1990s, becoming a household name with his prime-time show. Earhardt, 47, joined the network in 2007 and rose to prominence as a co-host of Fox & Friends.

The pair’s relationship reportedly began in 2019, when they made headlines arriving together as a couple at a wedding at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, NJ, according to Vanity Fair, who dubbed them the "First Couple of Fox."

Hannity’s Christmas proposal, set against the backdrop of their shared faith, was a poignant moment for the couple, whose connection has remained steadfast over the years.

No word yet on wedding plans, but their engagement has already sparked excitement across their audiences.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.