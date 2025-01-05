Firefighters Pull Unconscious Victim From Burning Glen Rock Home

The blaze is believed to have started in the driveway of the Birchwood Road home before spreading to the structure around 9:20 p.m., Loving reports, noting the exact cause remains under investigation.

The victim, who was found unresponsive, was rushed to The Valley Hospital by ambulance after being carried out of the single-family home, which was engulfed in heavy smoke.

Firefighters from the Glen Rock Volunteer Fire Department and several neighboring municipalities worked together to extinguish the blaze.

Further details on the victim's condition or the extent of the damage have not yet been released.

