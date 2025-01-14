Fired! Eagles Fan Captured Harassing Woman In Viral Video Loses Job At NJ Company

The East Brunswick, NJ-based company issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night, Jan. 14, confirming the decision to terminate the unnamed employee after completing an internal investigation.

The video, which was posted by the fan's fiancee, Alexander Basara, had amassed more than 28 million views as of Tuesday night.

“We, the management of BCT Partners, have concluded the internal personnel investigation regarding an employee who was caught on a video outside of the workplace making highly offensive and misogynistic statements,” the statement read. “In keeping with our company values, which are firmly centered on respect, dignity, and inclusion, we have decided to part company with the employee. This separation is effective immediately.”

BCT Partners strongly condemned the behavior, describing the individual’s language and actions as “vile, disgusting, unacceptable, and horrific.” The company emphasized that such conduct is contrary to their core values and has no place in the workplace or society.

“At the same time, to be true to our values, we can condemn the actions without condemning the individual,” the statement continued. “None of us deserve to be remembered for actions taken on our worst day. We have offered grace and support to our former employee. We hope that he will grow, and we all can learn from this deeply disturbing incident.”

The company also apologized to the victim and others impacted by the incident, reaffirming their commitment to gender equity and fostering a culture of respect and dignity.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.