Firearm, High Capacity Mag Found On Paterson Man Hiding In Elmwood Park Bushes: Police

An 18-year-old Paterson man hiding in bushes in Elmwood Park was found with a firearm, high capacity magazine, and hollow point bullets, police said.

Jhirmane Parks.

 Photo Credit: Elmwood Park PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Jhirmane Parks and three other unidentified males had brought police to Elmwood Court around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Officers began canvassing the area, and it wasn't long before they found the group in the Lidl parking lot on Broadway, the chief said. While three of the males escaped police, officers were able to apprehend Parks, who Foligno said was found with a Taurus 9mm handgun, high capacity magazine, and hollow point bullets.

Parks was placed into custody and taken to the Elmwood Park Police Department for processing. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was contacted for help in locating the remaining suspects, who remain at large.

Parks was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Virginia related to a shooting. He was processed and transported to the Bergen County Jail where he will await his first court appearance.

