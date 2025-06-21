Fire Risk Sparks Large Off-Road Vehicle Recall: What To Know

Polaris is recalling about 4,900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, June 18. The recall also affects 330 ROVs sold in Canada.

The issue stems from a cracked filter that allows water to leak into the high-voltage charging harness. That could potentially cause a short circuit and fire.

So far, Polaris has received 47 reports of filter failures, including six incidents of melting or fire and four reports of sparking or smoke. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The nationwide recall includes all 2023 and 2024 Ranger XP Kinetic ROVs, along with all 2025 Pro XD Kinetics. The recalled Ranger XP Kinetic vehicles were sold in camouflage and white, while the Pro XD versions feature gray plastic body panels with black frames and accents.

All have three seats and display "Polaris" on the front grille. The vehicle identification number is printed on the left rear frame under the cargo box.

The vehicles were sold at Polaris dealerships nationwide from April 2023 through March 2025 for between $24,000 and $37,500. All were manufactured in the US.

Polaris is urging owners to contact an authorized dealer to schedule a free repair. The company said it's contacting all registered owners and providing guidance on how to safely continue using their vehicles until repairs are made.

You can learn more about the recall on the Polaris website or by calling 800-765-2747.

