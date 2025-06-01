Fire Rips Through Lyndhurst Home, Sends One Firefighter To Hospital: Officials

The fire broke out around 1:40 p.m. on the lower 100 block of Copeland Avenue, the Lyndhurst Police Department said.

Flames shot through second floor windows of the home, where all occupants had already evacuated, fire officials said.

Firefighters from North Arlington, Rutherford, East Rutherford, and Secaucus assisted in knocking down the body of the fire and with mutual aid.

A second alarm was later struck. Mutual aid came from Rutherford, East Rutherford, and Secaucus.

One firefighter was evaluated for a minor injury and there were no civilian involved injuries, officials said.

The fire was deemed unintentional.

