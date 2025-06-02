Fire Kills Father, 2 Sons: New Details Emerge In Cause Of Fatal NY Blaze (Update)

The fire broke out around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, at a multi-family residence at 876 Pulaski Highway in the Orange County town of Goshen, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to New York State Police, an upstairs neighbor first noticed smoke coming from a pipe behind the kitchen stove, immediately evacuated with her two children, and called 911.

Just before exiting, the neighbor saw her downstairs neighbor, Shane Munn, 50, using a weed trimmer outside the home. Moments later, Munn was seen running back into the residence—he never came back out, police said in an update on Monday, June 2.

Multiple local fire departments arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. Firefighters entered the burning home and found Munn deceased in the living room of the downstairs apartment.

Tragically, Munn’s two sons, identified on Monday as Ryan H. Munn, 17, and Travis A. Munn, 12, were found unresponsive in a bedroom.

Officers from the Town of Goshen Police Department and EMS crews initiated life-saving efforts on the scene before the boys were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

State Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental.

The fire has deeply shaken the Goshen community. In a statement following the tragedy, Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said, “Our hearts are with the community as we mourn this heartbreaking loss. In moments of great loss, we are reminded of the strength of our community and the courage of those who serve.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including fire departments from Goshen, Florida, Pine Island, Warwick, Slate Hill, Chester, Johnson, and Unionville, as well as Goshen EMS, Warwick EMS, Wawayanda EMS, the Orange County Department of Emergency Services, and the American Red Cross.

Additional details about Shane Munn and his two children were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing bcrnic@dailyvoice.com.

