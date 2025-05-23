Fire Inspector Falsified Records In Bergen County: Prosecutor

Mark S. Hettinger, 43, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Thursday, May 22, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Confidential Investigations Unit, Musella said.

The investigation began on April 16, when the Prosecutor’s Office received information about possible tampering of records related to the Elmwood Park Fire Prevention Bureau.

Authorities say that Hettinger, the borough's fire inspector, falsely completed a fire inspection report and fire inspection certificate on April 14. No further details were released.

Hettinger was charged with one count of third-degree tampering with public records or information (N.J.S.A. 2C:28-7A(2)) and one count of fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records (N.J.S.A. 2C:21-4A).

He was released pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

