Fire Destroys Rutherford Chabad

Congregation Beth-El on Montross Avenue, run by Rabbi Yitzchok Lerman and his wife, Bina, was reduced to rubble after flames tore through the building, according to Rutherford Mayor Frank Nunziato, who shared the update.

According to abc7, the 4-alarm blaze broke out at approximately 2:45 a.m. and live wires were down in front of the three-story home. The structure collapsed in one hour.

Rabbi Mendy Kaminker, who runs the Hackensack Chabad, said the Lermans escaped just in time. Once the sun was up, Lerman sat on the street corner and comforted members of his community, according to Rabbi Eli Steinhauser, calling it a "devastating loss."

Lerman vows to rebuild.

Nunziato called the synagogue “an active and cherished part” of Rutherford’s community since the early 1950s, and described its long-standing connection to the borough's fire department and holiday traditions.

The mayor praised Rutherford’s firefighters, who responded to the blaze while still grieving the recent death of one of their own.

“You turned out in the middle of the night while still grieving the loss of one of your own just days ago,” Nunziato wrote to the department. “I don’t have words that can appropriately describe the gratitude I, and the whole town, have for your dedication to keeping your neighbors safe.”

“If you’re not sure what to do, simply act with kindness and gratitude wherever you go. And thank a firefighter today,” he added.

At this time, Congregation Beth-El is asking for monetary donations only, and is not accepting physical items. Donations can be made at https://jewishrutherford.org.

