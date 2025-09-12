Fighter Jet Over NJ Town Sparks Speculation Over Trump, Police Say No Emergency

The Pequannock Township Police Department said they were aware of the aircraft around 9 a.m. but emphasized there was no threat to the community.

“The Pequannock Police has no knowledge of any emergency situation at this time,” the department wrote on Facebook. “The US military operates on a whole different ‘plane’ than the local police department. If there was anything to be concerned about we would notify our community asap. Please do not call the police desk to inquire as this could interfere with other calls for service.”

Neighbors shared their confusion in a Facebook group, with some suggesting the jet was tied to airspace security connected to President Donald Trump’s travel in the region.

“The president was leaving NYC for Bedminster at 9:40 a.m., which was probably the reason for the fighter jet clearing the airspace at 9:30 a.m.,” one resident wrote.

Trump was in New York City at the time, though it was not immediately confirmed that his presence was the reason for the fighter jet.

