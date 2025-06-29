Feds Join Fight To Save 175-Year-Old NJ Family Farm From Bulldozers: 'Not For Sale'

A 175-year-old family farm in Cranbury (Middlesex County) is now at the center of a high-stakes legal and political showdown after the township began the process of seizing the land for a housing development, triggering a wave of public outrage, national media attention, and direct intervention from the Trump administration.

The farm, located at 1234 South River Road, has been in the Henry family for over 150 years.

It’s widely known throughout the community as "The Cow and Sheep Farm” where "children marvel at the grazing animals along the roadway," friends of the owners mused.

To locals, it’s more than land: it’s a symbol of Cranbury’s rural heritage.

But that legacy was jolted when owner Andy Henry received what the community describes as a sudden, unsigned letter from a township-hired attorney. Not from a mayor, not from a councilmember — informing him that the township intended to acquire the farm through eminent domain to build over 200 homes.

“No call. No visit. No conversation,” a GoFundMe page supporting the owners reads. “Just a sterile, unsigned letter from a township-hired attorney.”

Henry, who had repeatedly turned down private developers, now faced the possibility of a costly legal battle that could bankrupt him.

“Because you don’t sell your family’s story. You don’t bulldoze your roots,” organizers wrote.

On Thursday, June 26, the feds joined the fight. US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins sent a formal letter to the Cranbury Township Council, warning that the 21-acre parcel qualifies as prime farmland under the Farmland Protection Policy Act (FPPA) and is therefore subject to federal protections.

“USDA is currently investigating whether any portion of this project... has involved or will involve the use of federal funds,” Rollins wrote. “To date, no such form has been submitted to USDA by the Township or its partners.”

The letter warns that failure to comply with FPPA regulations may subject the township to federal enforcement actions, including the freezing or clawback of funds, and could jeopardize future federal assistance.

“Advancing this project without complying with federal farmland protection requirements could place your township—and any funding partners—in violation of federal law,” Rollins wrote. “We respectfully urge you to defer action on this matter.”

Rollins also amplified her stance in a public June 24 post on X, writing:

“We continue to strongly suggest to the local board to reconsider the proposal to take a small, 175-year-old family farm from the Henry family.”

She also noted that viable options involving vacant land with a willing developer are “already on the table.” Rollins thanked her “team of brilliant legal minds,” including those who previously worked on the Maude case, and added, “More coming.”

The story has been shared on Fox Business and was posted about by Alina Habba, identified in a Facebook post as “Counselor to the President/NJ District Attorney.” Broadcaster Bill Spadea “showed up for Andy’s farm” twice, according to the same post.

Community support has surged. The GoFundMe campaign, titled “Save Andy’s Family Farm: A 150-Year Legacy At Risk,” has raised more than $130,000 from over 2,400 donations, easily surpassing its original $50,000 goal.

Organizers say the funds will help cover legal fees to fight the eminent domain process, with any remaining funds pledged to the Cranbury Historical Society for local preservation efforts.

“This isn’t just a battle for one farm,” the page reads. “It’s a stand against a system that sees land as dollar signs instead of heritage.”

Locals like Stacy Butewicz, who has spoken publicly at town meetings, say the township recently offered to take only half the farm—leaving the farmhouse and 9 acres—but she and others say “that’s still not good enough.”

“This isn’t a Cranbury problem. This is a statewide problem,” Butewicz wrote on Facebook.

“What’s happening to Andy can happen to ANYONE.”

More than just a zoning fight, the Henry Farm case has become a rallying point for farmland preservation, landowner rights, and public resistance to eminent domain.

As signs pop up around Cranbury and social media posts go viral, supporters say they’re just getting started.

“Let’s show the Township that Cranbury isn’t for sale,” the campaign states.

“Let’s show Andy that his sacrifices and his love for this land mean something.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"As owners of this family farm, established in 1850 by our great grandfather, we thank you so much for helping fund our efforts to save it," the Henrys said.

"We thought we would be in for a long, lonely, expensive fight but all of you stepped up to help us. We sincerely appreciate it."

