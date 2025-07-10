Feds Indict NJ Real Estate Influencer In Multi-Million Dollar Ponzi Scheme

Cesar Humberto Pina, 47, of Franklin Lakes, misused millions of dollars from investors across the U.S. and laundered drug proceeds while promoting himself through real estate seminars hosted with DJ Envy, a nationally known radio personality, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

“Cesar Pina is alleged to have misappropriated millions of dollars of peoples’ hard-earned money, laundered money for narcotics traffickers, and bribed a politician in furtherance of real estate projects,” Habba said. “This multi-year torrent of criminal activity hurt investors around the United States, facilitated the scourge of narcotics trafficking, and undermined confidence in our public officials.”

His wife, Jennifer Iturralde Pina, 43, was indicted separately on July 3. She was charged with destruction of records in a federal investigation. Prosecutors say that after her husband’s arrest, she asked a friend to discourage a witness from cooperating and later tried to hand over her phone for safekeeping—an offer the friend declined.

According to investigators, Pina began soliciting investments in 2017 for real estate projects in New Jersey and other states. He allegedly promised 30% returns in under five months but used new investors’ money to pay off earlier investors, spending much of the funds on personal and unauthorized expenses.

Authorities say Pina also laundered money he knew came from drug trafficking, and even handled money that undercover agents told him was drug proceeds as part of a sting.

Prosecutors say Pina bribed a public official in Paterson to get help with zoning approvals for his “Old School 5” development. The bribes allegedly included cash and other favors.

The case, which involves multiple federal agencies, is part of a wider Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

Pina was charged by indictment with:

Two counts of wire fraud

One count of money laundering conspiracy

Two counts of money laundering

One count of bribery involving programs receiving federal funds

He has not yet appeared in court.

