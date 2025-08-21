Federal Judge Says Trump-Linked Prosecutor Has Been Illegally Running NJ’s Top Law Office

Judge Matthew W. Brann of the Middle District of Pennsylvania issued the 77-page opinion Thursday, saying the Executive Branch had “perpetuated Alina Habba’s appointment … through a novel series of legal and personnel moves.”

Brann wrote that the arrangement created disagreements between the Executive Branch, judges in New Jersey’s federal courts, and criminal defendants over “who should or may lead the office.”

The ruling says Habba must be disqualified from participating in ongoing cases, including those of defendants Cesar Humberto Pina, Julien Giraud Jr., and Julien Giraud III.

Her actions since July — including approving Pina’s indictment — may be declared void, although Brann noted that fact “does not require its dismissal.”

The decision could place new limits on a president’s ability to appoint acting U.S. attorneys and comes as New Jersey’s federal court system faces mounting operational strain.

This is a developing news story. Check back for more.

