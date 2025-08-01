FDU Poll: NJ Pans Trump Presidency

The president’s approval rating stands at 37% as voters have turned on Trump over his immigration policies. The poll found 28% of voters and 50% of Hispanic/Latino voters say they are worried about deportations hitting themselves or their family.

Trump’s approval rating was divided among partisan lines with 92% of Democrats disapproving of the job he’s doing and 88% of Republicans approving of his performance.

But Trump lags with independents, with only 28% approving of his performance compared to 58% who disapprove. Trump also remains unpopular with Black and Latino voters. The only demographic where Trump’s approval is above water is with white men.

A majority of voters, 55%, said the administration is doing “too much” when it comes to deporting illegal immigrations, compared to 10% who believe they are not doing enough. The results were split among partisan lines.

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump performed better than expected in New Jersey, losing to Kamala Harris by 5.91 points. It was the best performance by a Republican in a presidential election in the reliably blue state since 1992.

Trump flipped six counties in New Jersey from the 2020 election. Cumberland County and Atlantic County voted Republican for the first time since 1988, while Passaic County went red for the first time since 1992.

The survey of 806 registered voters was conducted between July 17 and 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.