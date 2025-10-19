FBI Investigates Suspicious Hunting Stand Overlooking Air Force One Arrival Zone

A Secret Service spokesman confirmed the discovery to the Palm Beach Post on Sunday, Oct. 19, describing it as a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to Trump’s exit at the airport.

The Palm Beach Post said the stand was discovered Friday, Oct. 17, before Trump arrived around 6:24 p.m. for a weekend visit.

Officials said no one was found at the site and there was no impact on presidential movements. Law enforcement sources indicated the structure appeared to have been in place for several months.

“Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. “No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities.”

The FBI is leading the probe with help from the Secret Service and local authorities. Investigators are collecting forensic evidence and using cellphone analytics to identify possible connections.

While the possibility of a legitimate hunting platform has not been ruled out, its position relative to the president’s movements is considered suspicious.

The site’s placement has intensified security concerns after two assassination attempts against Trump in 2024, including a sniper attack that wounded him at a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the September arrest and later conviction of Ryan Routh in a plot at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Officials have not linked the stand to any individual. The investigation aims to determine whether the structure was intended for illegal activity, including use as a potential sniper’s nest.

