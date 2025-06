An eastbound vehicle hit the person near milepost 59.5 around 2:55 a.m. in Paterson and fled the scene prior to troopers' arrival, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The victim's identity remains withheld pending an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.

