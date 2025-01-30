Fast-Growing Charcuterie Brand Expands In North Jersey With New Shop

Graze Craze, known for its artfully crafted charcuterie spreads, has opened at 160 Terrace Street in Haworth. This is the chain's third New Jersey location and it has more than 60 nationwide and internationally.

The shop is owned by Jenny Jee, a restaurant industry veteran who turned her passion for fresh, high-quality food into a full-time venture.

"I'm thrilled to offer something new to the community that brings people together to create memories over good food," Jee said.

Graze Craze specializes in handcrafted charcuterie boards, featuring premium meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, vegetables, and house-made dips and sauces. Customers can order Char-Cutie-Cups for individual snacking or large platters designed for events, corporate gifts, and parties.

The menu includes "The Gone Grazey," which is a mix of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, and fresh produce.

"The perfect balance of savory and sweet, with a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts," Jee said.

Another option is "The Vegegrazian," a colorful medley of fruits, vegetables, and cheeses. There's also a dessert-focused board called "Sweet & Grazey" with chocolates, baked goods, and sweet dips.

For game-day gatherings, the "Game Day Board" comes packed with meats, cheeses, breads, and spreads, ideal for tailgates and watch parties.

Jee sees Haworth as the perfect location for Graze Craze’s expansion.

"Haworth is a tight-knit, family-oriented town with a strong sense of community," she said. "People here appreciate high-quality food that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. Plus, the community is very health-conscious, and Graze Craze offers fresh, nutritious ingredient options that cater to any lifestyle."

The Haworth location is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's also open on Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Graze Craze is also planning to open a fourth store in Rutherford.

