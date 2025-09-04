Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies

The trailblazing Italian designer was 91 years old.

The fashion house announced that he “passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones" on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The company said that a funeral chamber would be open in Milan on Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7, with a private funeral to follow at a later date.

In announcing its founder's death, the company noted that he “worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

Born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934, Armani originally aspired to a medical career before finding his calling in fashion.

He began as a window dresser and sales clerk before designing menswear for Cerruti 1881.

In 1975, he founded Giorgio Armani S.p.A. in Milan, launching his signature minimalist style on the world stage. His close partnership with Sergio Galeotti helped fuel his rapid rise.

Armani revolutionized both red-carpet and everyday fashion, dressing Hollywood stars and introducing accessible luxury through brands like Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange.

He designed for over 100 films, including “American Gigolo,” and broke new ground by banning underweight models and live-streaming runway shows.

With a personal fortune once estimated at $8.1 billion, Armani expanded his empire into hotels, sports, music, and even Olympic uniforms.

Despite his global fame, Armani was intensely private.

In a statement, his employees and family said, “Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

