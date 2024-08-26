Mostly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Farmer's Market Sex Assault: Fair Lawn Man, 26, Released After Glen Rock Incident, Police Say

A 26-year-old Fair Lawn man has been arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a woman at the Glen Rock farmer's market, police said.

Rock Farmer's Market

Rock Farmer's Market

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Richard Larrivieri allegedly followed the North Haledon victim closely in the Rock Farmer's Market on Prospect Street then rubbed his hands on her thigh and buttocks intentionally just before 4 p.m. Aug. 17, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Larrivieri fled the store. Meanwhile, Sgt. Robert Wojtecki obtained surveillance footage and worked with detectives to identify the suspect as Larrivieri, Ackermann said.

Larrivieri was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with criminal sexual contact, police said. He was released pending an appearance before Central Judicial Processing at the Superior Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE