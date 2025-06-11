Partly Cloudy 82°

Family, Police Search For Missing Bergen County Man John Kasich

The family of a Wyckoff man reported him missing on Friday, May 16, and now police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Cecilia Levine
John Kasich was reported missing by his family, according to the Wyckoff Police Department.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Kasich or has any information that could help locate him to contact investigators immediately.

“If you have seen him, or have any information that may assist us in locating him, please contact the Wyckoff Police Detectives at 201-891-2121 or email detectives@wyckoffpolice.org,” the department said.

