Family Feared Him Missing — He Was Arrested In Undercover Child Sex Sting At NJ Hotel, AG Says

And then, they learned why.

The Philadelphia resident is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking, after authorities say he tried to meet a 12-year-old girl in a Bordentown, NJ hotel for sex. That girl was actually an undercover agent, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said on Tuesday, June 10.

So, on May 2, when Drehlich arrived at the hotel, he was taken into custody by authorities who'd been waiting for him, Platkin said.

Derlich's worried family members described him as "one of the kindest souls on earth," noting that he hadn't been heard from since leaving Philadelphia that Friday.

According to Platkin, something very disturbing was going on behind the scenes.

Drelich began chatting with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as the mother of a 12-year-old girl in April, Platkin said. Drelich told the "mother" he was interested in having sex with the 12-year-old while she watched, Platkin said.

He then uploaded a photograph of himself and provided his first name, Bruce. The undercover officer arranged to meet Drelich at a hotel in Bordentown, Platkin said. Drelich made a reservation at the hotel for May 2.

Days later, his family found out too — but not without concern.

His family shared multiple Facebook posts pleading for information about his whereabouts, with Philadelphia Police issuing a missing person notice in the days after he was arrested.

Philadelphia police and family members would later say he was located, but did not provide further details.

Derelich is charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking, attempted human trafficking, luring, attempted aggravated sexual assault and attempted endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct which would impair or debauch the morals, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.