Family Charged In Murder Of Missing NJ Man: Camden County Prosecutor

On Saturday, June 14, Harold Miller, a Deptford man was reported missing after he was playing cards with friends on Thursday, June 12, County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.. Miller's empty vehicle was located in Pennsauken on June 14, authorities said.

During the investigation, detectives located surveillance video and cell phone data that showed Miller entered a residence on the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard in Camden shortly before 11:30 a.m. on June 12, authorities said. Moments later, the video footage captured the sound of what appeared to be a single gunshot, authorities said.

Miller was never seen leaving the property. However, the video captured a man, later identified as Everton Thomas, 41, moving Miller’s vehicle and parking it in Pennsauken, authorities said.

An investigation revealed Sherrie Parker, Thomas' 41-year-old wife, and Deshawn Thomas, Thomas' 22-year-old son, purchased a chainsaw, containers, trash bags, and other cleaning supplies after Miller was observing entering the residence, but never exiting it, authorities said.. Additionally, surveillance video showed Everton Thomas and Dashawn Thomas making several trips to the Tamarack Apartments dumpsters and loading containers and trash bags into a vehicle before leaving the city, authorities said.

A search of Everton Thomas' residence turned up a loaded firearm that had one round in the chamber, with nine rounds in a 10-round magazine, authorities said. Detectives recovered suspected bloodstains inside the residence, authorities said. Subsequent DNA confirmed the blood was Miller's, authorities said.

Everton fled to Canada following the search, authorities said.

On Friday, Sept. 5, Everton was charged with murder in the first degree, authorities said. Parker and Deshawn were charged with desecration of human remains and tampering with physical evidence, authorities said.

Parker and Deshawn were taken into custody in Camden on Monday, Sept. 8 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division. Both are being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Everton was arrested on Monday at the Port of Buffalo, New York by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after crossing from Canada back to the United States on a commercial bus. He is being held at a correctional facility in New York, pending extradition to New Jersey.

