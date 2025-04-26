Fake Facebook Ads Promote Bogus ‘Tariff Relief’ Offers, FBI Warns

The fraudulent posts have promised $750 in “tariff relief credit” or as much as $5,600 in “tariff relief benefits.”

But the promised payouts don’t exist. Instead, these ads are believed to be attempts to gather personal information or steer unsuspecting users into marketing calls where they could be targeted by spammers.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, confirmed that it removed the ads after being alerted to them for violating its policy against deceptive advertising.

While the misleading posts may not have been widespread, experts say they are part of a broader pattern: scammers frequently tailor their tricks to current events, whether it’s tax-season schemes, holiday cons, or now, tariffs tied to concerns about rising prices on imported goods.

The FBI reports more than 2,000 daily complaints about online fraud, with reported losses totaling $17 billion last year. Officials warn that many scams go unreported.

The takeaway: even savvy internet users can get caught. Stay alert — and don’t hand over personal details to anyone promising easy money.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.