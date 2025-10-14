Fake Air Duct Worker Pepper-Sprays Homeowner During Service Dispute In NJ, Police Say

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 4, after a resident hired a technician online to perform air duct services. The suspect, later identified as Or Peretz, 22, of Flushing, NY, arrived at the victim’s home and introduced himself as “Sean,” according to the Upper Saddle River Police Chief Patrick Rotella.

After a disagreement over the quality of service and equipment, Peretz assaulted the victim with pepper spray before fleeing, police said. The homeowner contacted officers immediately, prompting an investigation that led to an arrest warrant.

According to police, Peretz was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering an injured victim, criminal attempt–theft by deception, impersonation, and simple assault.

The Upper Saddle River Police Department thanked the FBI New York Violent Crime Task Force and the NYPD for their assistance in the case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Spina at (201) 327-2700 or [email protected].

