Fair Lawn Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl

Hallelujah Jean-Gilles was reported missing or runaway on Sept. 29, according to the Fair Lawn Police Department.

Jean-Gilles is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with a date of birth of June 4, 2009. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, white t-shirt, black sweatpants, and black-and-white sneakers, and carrying a black shoulder backpack, police said.

Anyone who has seen Hallelujah or knows where she may be is asked to contact the Fair Lawn Police Department immediately at 201-796-1400.

