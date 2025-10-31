Fair Lawn Police Arrest 11 In October For Shoplifting, Drugs, DWI

The following information is from a blotter, approved by Chief Joseph Dawicki:

On Sept. 30, Luis E. Martinez, 53, of Paterson, was arrested at ShopRite on Maple Avenue after being found with $95.36 in unpaid merchandise, police said. That same night, Jared A. Thompkins, 30, of Teaneck, was stopped on Plaza Road at Broadway and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found 35 heroin rubber bands, 16 empty envelopes, and two plastic straws used for ingesting narcotics.

On Oct. 6, Daniel J. Abreu, 35, of Hawthorne, was arrested at ShopRite for allegedly taking $269.97 in unpaid items. Two days later, on Oct. 8, Brian L. Veal, 55, of Paterson, was charged with shoplifting $96.04 from the same store.

Tucker W. Callen, 38, of Annandale, was arrested on Oct. 10 after officers responded to Split Rock Road and found him with a crack pipe and methamphetamine, police said.

A traffic stop on Oct. 14 led to the arrests of Patricia D. Jones, 47, of Goshen, New York, and Colin A. McElroy, 38, of New Windsor, New York, who were found with 93 heroin envelopes and drug paraphernalia, Sgt. Geovanny Buitron said. Both were charged and released pending court appearances.

On Oct. 16, Debra Page, 64, of Paterson, was taken into custody at CVS on Broadway after allegedly giving police a false name while caught with $94.67 in unpaid items. She was charged with shoplifting and providing false information and later taken to the Bergen County Jail, police said.

Later that week, on Oct. 21, Gregory L. Denis, 44, of Hawthorne, was arrested on Wagaraw Road at Lincoln Avenue after failing a roadside sobriety test. He was charged with reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Other arrests included:

Jordan A. Frato, 21, of Elmwood Park, wanted on an active Clifton warrant;

Tyrone Robert Byard, 57, of Paterson, who was found with crack cocaine and a pipe;

Jessica Noel Gardiner, 32, of Fair Lawn, who was charged with theft and resisting arrest after allegedly stealing packages from several residences on Split Rock Road.

