Facebook Marketplace Armed Robbery: Man Pulls Knife On iPhone Seller In Bergen County, Cops Say

A Jersey City man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in Bergen County, authorities said.

Denzel Browne
Denzel Browne Photo Credit: Palisades Park PD
Cecilia Levine
On June 3, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Palisades Park police responded to Broad Avenue and East Brinkerhoff Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, according to Police Chief George Beck.

The victim told police he was selling his iPhone 16 Max Pro through Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet the buyer in the area. While waiting, a man approached, brandished a knife, stole the phone, and fled on foot, police said.

Detective Brian Kunz, under the supervision of Detective Sgt. Frank DeCicco, led a three-month investigation that identified the suspect as Denzel Browne, 19, of Jersey City, Beck said.

Browne was arrested on Sept. 5, and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending court proceedings.

