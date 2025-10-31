Extreme Winds, Power Outage Threat Loom For Halloween After Deadly Rainstorm

The National Weather Service has warned that southwest to west winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, will sweep across the region on Friday, Oct. 31.

These strong winds are expected to last throughout Halloween, raising the risk of scattered downed tree limbs and power lines, with some trees possibly toppled.

Power outages are possible, and outdoor decorations or poorly secured objects may be blown away. The saturated ground and full foliage could make wind impacts worse, officials say.

AccuWeather reports that as the rainstorm storm will move from northern New England to Quebec on Friday, as the bulk of the rain will taper off in New England and shift into southeastern Canada.

On the storm’s back side, strong winds will continue into early Saturday, Nov. 1, ushering in colder air and even some snow well north and inland.

Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be common across the Northeast through Friday and into early Saturday, with the highest gusts near 50 mph from northern and southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, southeastern New York, and southern New England.

Higher elevations in New York and New England could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, while ridges in northern West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania could get a coating to an inch.

Drivers should be alert: “Trucks, buses and trailers may encounter difficulties when crossing the high bridges in the upper mid-Atlantic region of I-95,” AccuWeather said.

Expect partly sunny skies on both Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 2, with seasonable temperatures. At 2 a.m. Sunday, Daylight saving time ends, and clocks "fall back" an hour.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Melissa will be felt along the East Coast as winds and coastal flooding pose hazards through the end of the week.

