Fair 81°

SHARE

Extreme Heat Buckles I-287, Shuts Down Lanes In Morris County

Emergency roadwork shut down multiple lanes of Route 287 south in Morris County Tuesday, June 24, after cracked concrete due to expanding bridge joints made driving unsafe, state officials said.

NJDOT

NJDOT

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the right lane was closed at mile marker 52.6 in Riverdale, just south of Route 23.

Further south, in Montville, the left and center lanes were shut down at mile marker 49.3 near the Brook Valley Road bridge. Only the right lane and shoulder were open, and crews temporarily converted the shoulder into a travel lane to ease the backup.

Shortly after 3 p.m., all lanes in the Montville zone were closed, but emergency crews reopened the right lane and shoulder by 4:30 p.m., NJDOT said .

Officials blamed the shutdowns on buckling caused by bridge joint expansion in the pavement. They said crews would continue repairs but warned drivers that delays are likely.

“Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, move over, and expect delays,” NJDOT said in a statement.

Travelers are encouraged to check 511nj.org for real-time updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE