Exploding Pressure Washers, Injuries Spark Massive Recall Of 780K Machines

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment issued the recall for around 764,000 Ryobi brushless electric pressure washers sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Aug. 28. About 16,000 power washers were sold in Canada.

The recall affects two types of power washers: the 2300 PSI model RY142300 and the 2700 PSI model RY142711VNM. The machines' capacitors can overheat and burst, sending parts flying toward users and bystanders.

South Carolina-based TTI has received 135 reports of overheating, including 41 explosions. At least 32 people were injured, suffering finger and hand fractures as well as face and eye injuries, according to the CPSC.

The washers were available between July 2017 and June 2024. They were sold at Home Depot stores, Direct Tools Factory Outlet locations, and online for $300 to $400.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled washers immediately and visit Ryobi's website to see if their unit is affected. The company is offering a free repair kit with a replacement capacitor and installation instructions.

You can learn more about the recall by calling TTI at 800-597-9624.

