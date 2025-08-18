Exploding Bottles Sold Nationwide Recalled Over Safety Fears

Drinkmate is recalling about 106,200 of its one-liter carbonation bottles, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 14. About 5,000 bottles were sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, Drinkmate has received eight reports of bottles exploding while in use. Four cases resulted in injuries such as cuts, impact trauma, and hearing damage.

The recall affects certain clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles with red, blue, white, or black plastic caps and bases. Affected bottles have expiration dates between January 2026 and October 2026 printed on the side.

The bottles were sold online at Amazon, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, and iDrinkproducts.com from April 2023 through October 2024. Prices ranged from about $20 for individual bottles to $130 for some Drinkmate OmniFizz starter kits.

Owners should immediately stop using the recalled bottles and contact Drinkmate for a free replacement. Customers will be required to fill out a form, mark the bottle with "Recall," and upload a photo before disposal.

You can learn more about the recall on iDrinkProducts.com or by calling Drinkmate at 844-812-6241.

