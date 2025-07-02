Exclusive: Porsche With Stolen Plates Rams Clifton Police Cars, Two Arrested, Cops Say

The chaos broke out around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, when Officer Benjamin Bressel spotted a 2016 Porsche Macan near Main Avenue and West 5th Street, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The Porsche had a stolen Pennsylvania license plate, and Bressel called for backup. As he and Sgt. Matthew West tried to stop the car in a nearby parking lot, the driver hit Bressel’s patrol car and fled, police said.

The driver, identified as Mohammad Khan, 30, of Brooklyn, NY, fled and struck Officer Bressel’s patrol car before driving over a curb, and through a fence, before striking two other police vehicles which were arriving to assist, Anderson said.

The pursuit lasted just a few seconds and covered less than one city block, police said. No injuries were reported.

The car was stolen out of New York City, and police said the VIN had been intentionally concealed. Officers also found a fake New Jersey driver’s license in Khan’s possession, issued in another person’s name.

Khan was taken into custody, along with his passenger, Sara Khan, 31, of Manhattan, by Officers Alexis Vargas-Rosario, Fabricio Martinez, Nicholas Freites, and Eddie Maldonado, Anderson said.

Mohammad Khan was charged with:

Eluding

Receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Receiving stolen property (license plate)

Possession of a fraudulent government document

Tampering with a motor vehicle identification number

He also received numerous motor vehicle summonses, Anderson said.

Sara Khan was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

