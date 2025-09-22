Exclusive: NJ Families Celebrate Centenarian’s Day With Lessons From 100+

Across the Northeast, centenarians are sharing their stories and reminding younger generations of what it takes not just to live long, but to live well.

A Librarian’s Motto At 104

Caroline Emplit, 104, worked as a librarian at Amosland Elementary in Pennsylvania’s Ridley School District until she was 96. Her earliest memories include hauling blocks of ice to keep food cold before refrigerators and being quarantined during a scarlet fever outbreak.

She says her motto, “Get up and get busy,” is the key to her longevity. Even today, she fills her days with reading, puzzles, and sewing pillowcases — more than 3,000 so far. She favors a diet heavy on chicken and vegetables, with the occasional piece of dark chocolate.

“One Day At A Time” At 100

Mary Brown, born in Union, South Carolina, in 1925, now lives at Simpson House in Philadelphia. She still does her own taxes, paints watercolor birthday cards, and enjoys cryptogram puzzles.

Her 100th birthday party brought more than 50 relatives and friends together from Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Georgia, California, and the Philadelphia suburbs. She also received official proclamations from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Mary says her advice is simple: start each day with a positive outlook, treasure friendships, and live “one day at a time.” She often reflects on caring for both her husband, Elix, and her mother, Jeanette, who lived to 106.

The Twin Who Turned 100

Bob Lucas, who recently reached 100, has lived in several states, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York. Born a twin, he built a life that crossed regional boundaries and left deep family roots in Long Island, Stamford, and Greenwich.

Bob’s secrets are straightforward: get nine hours of sleep, keep your faith, and stay positive. He says optimism and rest are the foundation of a long life.

Celebration In Philadelphia

On Monday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., Simpson House in Philadelphia hosted a Centenarian Celebration in Constitution Hall, honoring six residents aged 100 and older alongside 50 more in their 90s. Among those recognized was Mary Brown, whose longevity and community ties were celebrated with proclamations from Governor Josh Shapiro and Mayor Cherelle Parker. The private event brought together family, friends, and church leaders for an afternoon of tributes and storytelling.

Honoring A Century Of Life

These stories aren’t just about survival — they’re about thriving. Whether it’s Caroline digitizing her school library, Mary volunteering in her church choir for more than 50 years, or Bob holding onto his positivity through a century of change, each one shows that purpose and community are central to longevity.

National Centenarian’s Day is a reminder to celebrate the elders in our families and neighborhoods, to listen to their stories, and to take their lessons to heart. Their lives prove that age is not just a number — it’s a testament to resilience, joy, and connection.

This is part of a series on centenarians that Daily Voice is doing. Follow for more exclusive interviews with centenarians, and if you have a centenarian in your life who wants to share their tips, email [email protected].

