Ex-Presidential Nominee Mitt Romney's Sister-In-Law Found Dead Near Shopping Mall

The 64-year-old was found around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, on a street adjacent to a multi‑story garage in Valencia, a community in northern Los Angeles County.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates she may have fallen or jumped from the five‑story structure. Her vehicle was located inside the garage.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 14, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death as deferred pending further investigation and toxicology results. Police said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney's brother-in-law, former Massachusetts Gov. and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, lost the general election to incumbent President Barack Obama.

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives,” former US Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement to People. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Carrie Elizabeth Romney was married to Romney’s older brother, G. Scott Romney, though the couple reportedly separated earlier this year.

She was also the stepmother of Ronna McDaniel, the former Republican National Committee chair.

Authorities have not released additional details about the moments leading up to the fall. The investigation will focus on evidence from the parking structure and surrounding area, witness statements, and medical examiner findings.

Officials said updates will be provided once the cause and manner of death are determined.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

