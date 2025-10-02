Ex-Penn State Coach Jerry Sandusky Files New Appeal Alleging Misconduct In Sex Abuse Case

Sandusky, 80, who served as a longtime defensive coordinator at Penn State under head coach Joe Paterno, is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence after a Centre County jury convicted him in 2012 of sexually abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period.

His latest filing, known as a Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition, was submitted with exhibits and affidavits that accuse prosecutors of “coaching” two accusers to fabricate allegations.

In addition, Sandusky disclosed a medical condition in the appeal, arguing it may have prevented him from engaging in the physical activity described by his accusers.

Court summaries show Sandusky was convicted of multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children. He has been housed at SCI Laurel Highlands since 2018.

The filing is the latest in a string of appeals Sandusky has lodged since his conviction, most of which have been rejected. Docket records show appellate courts have repeatedly upheld his sentence, including rulings as recently as November 2024.

Sandusky was first investigated in 1998 when a mother reported an incident involving her son in Penn State’s Lasch Building showers. That case was closed after conflicting evaluations. Fourteen years later, he was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse following a statewide investigation that revealed systemic failures in reporting.

Advocates say reforms since then have strengthened child advocacy centers and reporting standards in Pennsylvania. Licensed psychologist Alycia Chambers, who evaluated one of the earliest victims in 1998, has said the process then was “not ideal” and allowed Sandusky to continue abusing children.

Sandusky’s new appeal remains under review by the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.

