Ex-NY Giant Convicted After 190 Dogs Seized In Record Federal Dogfighting Bust

An Oklahoma jury found 54-year-old LeShon Johnson of Broken Arrow, OK, guilty on six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act, the Department of Justice announced on Monday, Aug. 4. The charges included possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering dogs to be used in animal fighting.

Federal agents seized 190 pit bull-type dogs from Johnson in October 2024, marking the largest seizure of dogs ever tied to one person in a federal dogfighting case.

After the verdict, Johnson surrendered all 190 dogs, which remain under the care of the US Marshals Service.

"This conviction sends a strong message that those who abuse animals for entertainment and profit will face serious consequences under federal law," said Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the DOJ's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Johnson operated the ring under the name "Mal Kant Kennels" in Broken Arrow and his hometown of Haskell, OK. Investigators said Johnson bred and trained "champion" and "grand champion" dogs to produce offspring with aggressive traits used in fights.

Court documents said Johnson also sold breeding rights and offspring from these dogs to others looking to introduce the Mal Kant Kennels bloodline into their operations.

"Dogfighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society," said US Attorney Christopher Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges in 2004. Investigators found that he ran a similar dogfighting ring under the name "Krazyside Kennels."

A star running back at Northern Illinois University, the Green Bay Packers drafted Johnson in the third round in 1994. After two seasons in Green Bay, he played three more years with the Arizona Cardinals and then joined the Giants in 1999.

In six NFL seasons, Johnson had 955 rushing yards, 434 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns, according to ESPN. His football career ended after playing for the XFL's Chicago Enforcers in 2001.

Johnson led NCAA Division I-A with 1,976 rushing yards and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1993, according to Sports Reference. He was inducted into NIU's athletics hall of fame in 2003.

For each count, Johnson faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The FBI's New Orleans office helped in the investigation.

A sentencing date hasn't been announced.

