Ex-Husband Of Rhonj Star Sentenced For Stalking, Leading To Home Invasion: Prosecutor

Manzo, a 59-year-old Franklin Lakes resident, pleaded guilty last October to stalking the couple in Holmdel between 2015 and 2019. James Mainello, a 57-year-old Bayonne resident, pleaded guilty to robbing and assaulting the same victims in May 2017, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, police responded to a home invasion robbery on Banyan Boulevard, and discovered the Cantins, who had freed themselves from zip-ties after having been assaulted multiple times with a baseball bat and robbed of the couple’s new engagement ring and $500 in cash, Santiago said.

Mainello was arrested in May 2019 and Manzo was later discovered to have stalked the Cantins and been aware of the robbery carried out by Mainello and an unidentified man, Santiago said. Manzo and Dina Cantin divorced in 2016.

Manzo was sentenced to 3 years in prison, running concurrently with a seven-year federal prison sentence he received for enlisting a mobster to assault Cantin in 2015. Mainello was sentenced to seven years in state prison, Santiago said.

Dina Cantin appeared on the first two seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and returned for the sixth season. She also once hosted her own show "Dina's Party" on HGTV.

