Ex-fbi Head James Comey Pleads Not Guilty To Trump-Driven Charges

Comey entered his plea in an Alexandria, Virginia, courtroom on Wednesday, Oct. 8, NBC News reported. According to his attorney Pat Fitzgerald, Comey waived a full reading of the indictment and requested a jury trial.

In late September, Comey was indicted by a grand jury on one count of making a false statement to Congress and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding. If convicted, the 64-year-old faces up to five years in prison.

Comey is accused of lying to Congress during his September 2020 testimony about Crossfire Hurricane, an investigation into the links between Russia and Trump's 2016 Presidential campaign. Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he didn't authorize anyone at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports.

The indictment is part of Trump's public campaign to prosecute his most prominent political enemies. Days before Comey was indicted, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue charges against Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and California Sen. Adam Schiff.

Lindsey Halligan, one of Trump's former personal attorneys, secured Comey's indictment shortly after she was installed as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. The former insurance lawyer has never prosecuted a case before and presented Comey's case to a grand jury despite the objections of career prosecutors.

Trump celebrated Comey's indictment on Truth Social.

"JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" he posted on Thursday, Sept. 25. "One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation."

Immediately after he was indicted, Comey denied Trump's accusations in an Instagram video.

"My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I'm innocent," Comey said. "So let's have a trial and keep the faith."

At the October 8 hearing, Judge Michael Nachmanoff said the case isn't "overly complicated" and that he wouldn't slow it down if prosecutors don't promptly turn over all of its evidence.

"The government is going to be under an enormous amount of pressure to figure out what actions need to be done here," said Nachmanoff.

A native of Yonkers, New York, Comey previously served as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush. In 2013, President Barack Obama appointed Comey as FBI Director.

Comey's trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, and is expected to last two or three days.

