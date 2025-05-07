Ex-Bar Director Accused Of $314K Theft As Son Flaunts Lavish Trips, Cosmetic Work Online: PA AG

Robin Hagins, 56, of Johnstown, the former executive director of the CCBA, was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misappropriation of Funds Received, and Forgery following an investigation by the 51st Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. Her bail was set at $150,000 unsecured.

Hagins allegedly misappropriated a total of $314,759 between 2018 and 2023, using the money for personal indulgences and to benefit Cuddles for Kids, a nonprofit she helped create with her family, according to investigators. She reportedly had no other source of income that could have supported the lifestyle she was leading.

Photos posted online by her son show the Hagins vacationing in Cancún, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Italy during the period of the alleged thefts. He also shared photos of his parents recently and from decades ago, obviously showing the cosmetic procedures. Ironically her sons Facebook intro reads "Enjoying every opportunity that comes my way."

In 2022, she was honored with the prestigious Arthur J. Birdsall Award by the Pennsylvania Bar Association for professional excellence. Around the same time, she also received the Yellow Rose Award from the YWCA, recognizing her efforts to empower women and serve the community through volunteer work with Cuddles for Kids, The Free Store – Johnstown, and CFK Caring Nooks.

In a public tribute, her son Conner Hagins praised her as his “inspiration,” writing, “She doesn’t take a cent from any of these projects... She volunteers hours AND HOURS of her time to help others in our community of Johnstown.”

“The defendant’s alleged actions betrayed the trust of the Bar Association while enabling herself to live a lavish lifestyle with someone else’s funds,” Attorney General Sunday said.

The theft came to light in June 2023 after the CCBA received an overdraft notice from its bank. A financial review revealed unexplained payments to Hagins, repeated overdrafts, and unauthorized auto-debits, including one for an SBA loan repayment.

Hagins also allegedly used Bar Association funds to pay for Cuddles for Kids events without board approval.

The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Cambria County District Attorney and is being prosecuted by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry.

