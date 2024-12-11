Ex-Abercrombie CEO Asks Judge To Rule On Mental Fitness Ahead Of Sex Trafficking Trial

An attorney for the 80-year-old Jeffries filed a motion on Monday, Dec. 9, asking a Manhattan judge to schedule a hearing to determine whether Jeffries is mentally competent to stand trial.

“[The motion] will be dealt with in court as, and when, appropriate – according to the judge,” Jeffries’ attorney, Brian Bieber, told Daily Voice.

Federal prosecutors are expected to challenge the move, potentially delaying the case by months.

An indictment unsealed in October accused Jeffries of preying on aspiring models and coercing them into prostitution in order to satisfy his and others’ sexual desires.

Jeffries – along with his life partner Matthew Smith and a third defendant, James Jacobson – are named in the 16-count sex trafficking indictment filed in Central Islip federal court.

Prosecutors said the trio relied on Jeffries’ wealth and status, along with a network of employees, contractors, and security professionals, to victimize dozens of men over a seven year period beginning in 2008.

Using a referral system and interview process, Jacobson scouted hopeful models from around the world and recruited them for “sex events” attended by Jeffries, Smith, and others, prosecutors said.

As part of their “tryouts,” he typically required the men to first engage in commercial sex acts with him, according to investigators. In exchange for their participation, victims were allegedly promised modeling jobs with Abercrombie or other career benefits.

The men were not informed of the details of the sex events before they attended, including the full extent and nature of the sexual activity that would be required of them, prosecutors said.

Sex events were held at locations around the world, including on Long Island in the Hamptons. Others occurred at hotels in England, France, Italy, and Morocco.

Once there, the men were stripped of their clothing, wallets, and cell phones and the items were stored in a location that was not accessible to them during the events. They were also forced to sign non-disclosure agreements.

When victims did not or could not consent, Jeffries and Smith “violated the bodily integrity” of the men by subjecting them to invasive sexual and violent contact by body parts and other objects, prosecutors said.

They also directed others to inject victims with erection-inducing drugs “for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts the men were incapable or unwilling to engage in,” prosecutors said.

Some of the alleged victims had previously worked at Abercrombie & Fitch stores. Investigators said many of them, one of whom was 19 years old, were financially vulnerable and aspired to become models in the fashion industry.

“The defendants allegedly preyed on the hopes and dreams of their victims by exploiting, abusing, and silencing them to fulfill their own desires, with insidious secret intentions,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Dennehy.

“This case is yet another example of individuals using their wealth, power, or reputation to manipulate and control others for their personal gratification.”

Jeffries and Smith reside in West Palm Beach, Florida, while Jacobson is a resident of Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

All three are charged with sex trafficking and engaging in interstate prostitution. If convicted, they face between 15 years and life in prison.

Investigators encouraged anyone who may have been a victim to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

