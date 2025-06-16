Estate Featured In Netflix’s 'Zero Day' Starring Robert De Niro Listed For $15M

Known as Rabbit Hill, the 22-acre Westchester estate at 842 Sleepy Hollow Road in Briarcliff Manor blends old-world grandeur with modern comfort and cinematic appeal, according to its listing by Compass.

Originally built in 1929 and restored in 2016, the Georgian-style mansion recently served as a principal location for "Zero Day," a political conspiracy drama that aired in February 2025 and stars Robert De Niro, who also co-created the show.

The property offers a rare chance to own a piece of screen history and one of Westchester’s finest homes.

Set at the end of a quarter-mile driveway, the gated estate sits atop manicured lawns, perennial gardens, and wooded privacy with expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades. The interior spans more than 13,000 square feet across four levels, featuring six en-suite bedrooms, an additional guest room with bath, a grand sunken family room, and a modernized chef’s kitchen that blends sleek style with timeless design.

A dramatic floating staircase, elegant fireplaces, and classic divided-light windows showcase the architectural vision of Mott B. Schmidt, who designed the estate for banker William S. Lambie.

Outside, the grounds are equally impressive: a 100-foot stone terrace, 50-foot swimming pool, and spacious pool house all face south and west toward river sunsets. The property is adjacent to Sleepy Hollow Country Club and just 30 miles from Midtown Manhattan.

According to the listing, Rabbit Hill’s rich history, pristine condition, and prime location make it an “extremely rare offering”—now with the added cachet of a starring role in a major Netflix production.

Click here to view the full listing from Compass.

