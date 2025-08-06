ESPN Gains NFL Media Assets In Massive Deal: What Football Fans Should Know

ESPN is acquiring the National Football League's media assets, the network confirmed in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 6. The league's assets include NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NFL Fantasy.

In exchange, the NFL will get a 10% equity stake in the Disney-backed sports network with headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

"By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN's reach and innovation, we're creating a premier destination for football fans," ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game -- anytime, anywhere."

The deal still needs team owner and government approval.

ESPN and its parent company, ABC, have been the home of Monday Night Football since its inception in 1970. NFL Network, which launched in 2003, will be operated by ESPN and integrated into its new standalone streaming service.

At $29.99/month, the updated ESPN app will officially debut Thursday, Aug. 21, offering fans full access to its channel lineup without a cable subscription for the first time.

"This deal helps fuel ESPN's digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service," said Pitaro.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the deal expands on the original vision of the NFL Network, which inspired similar channels from other sports leagues and college conferences.

"Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered," said Goodell. "The network's sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways."

NFL RedZone, which showcases the most exciting plays from Sunday afternoon games, will now be distributed by ESPN. The league will continue to produce the popular "seven hours of commercial-free football," along with retaining digital rights.

NFL Fantasy will merge with ESPN Fantasy Football, making it the league's official version of the season-long game. The deal also extends ESPN's rights to the NFL Draft and adds a new draft-based show airing on ESPN2 after the Super Bowl.

The deal is a major shift as streaming platforms try to capture the attention of live sports viewers, a highly desired demographic in an age of endless on-demand content. Fox is also launching its new Fox One app on August 21, timing the all-in-one service's debut with the start of the college football season.

NBC-owned Peacock has begun showing exclusive games in recent seasons, along with simulcasting Sunday Night Football. For the first time in 2025, Peacock will get its own game during the Christmas holiday week.

The 2025 NFL season begins on Thursday, Sept. 4, when the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys.

