Erin Becomes Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane With 130 MPH Winds

It unleashed 130 mph winds as it churned just northeast of the Leeward Islands, with its outer bands already lashing the Caribbean with heavy rain and gusty winds, and its sights set on Bermuda and the US East Coast in the days ahead.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Erin’s rapid intensification has made it the first major hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season.

Even though Erin is expected to stay offshore, forecasters caution that rough surf, beach erosion, and hazardous rip currents will spread along the US East Coast and Bermuda as the storm shifts north and northeast next week.

Authorities are advising residents and beachgoers to stay alert, as any change in Erin’s path could lead to more direct impacts on the Bahamas or the US mainland.

As of Saturday morning, Erin is located approximately 150 miles northeast of Anguilla, moving west-northwest across the open Atlantic.

Although the storm’s core is expected to remain offshore, its extensive wind field and outer rainbands are already affecting the northern Leeward Islands, where tropical storm watches are in effect.

Residents from the Leeward Islands to the Turks and Caicos are preparing for locally heavy rainfall — up to 7 inches in some areas — heightening the risk of flash floods and mudslides, particularly in mountainous regions.

Gusty winds of 40–50 mph may occur in the outer bands, and coastlines are expected to experience rough surf and dangerous rip currents through the weekend and into early next week.

Looking ahead, Erin is predicted to track west of Bermuda around midweek, with wind gusts potentially reaching 60–80 mph and isolated gusts up to 100 mph. These winds pose a risk of downing trees and power lines, which could lead to localized power outages. Bermuda may also receive 2–4 inches of rain, with some areas possibly seeing up to 8 inches.

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring Erin and encourages everyone in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and along the East Coast to stay informed as the situation develops. For the latest updates, visit hurricanes.gov.

