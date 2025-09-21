Erika Kirk Extends Grace To Suspect During Husband's Memorial: 'I Forgive Him'

From the lectern, his widow of the 31-year-old conservative influencer offered grace to the 22-year-old suspect in his murder and vowed to carry the mission forward.

Erika Kirk, newly named CEO of Turning Point USA, told mourners she intends to make her husband proud and keep the organization’s events on college campuses.

Quoting Scripture from the cross, she said: “Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.”

Then she referenced the suspect.

“That young man, I forgive him," she said. "I forgive him because that’s what Christ did. The answer to hate is not hate. It is love, and always love. Love for our enemies and for those who persecute us.”

The memorial, held Sunday, Sept. 21, came 11 days after Kirk, 31, was killed by a single shot during a college event in Utah on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

President Donald Trump, the final speaker, called Kirk “one of the brightest lights of our time.”

“He did what was right for our nation,” Trump said. “None of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk and neither will history.”

Trump said Kirk “was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice, for God, country, for reason, and for common sense,” and described the suspect as a “radicalized, cold-blooded monster.”

Vice President JD Vance focused on Kirk’s faith, calling him a Christian martyr.

“The evil murderer who took Charlie from us expected us to have a funeral today, and instead, my friends, we have had a revival and celebration of Charlie Kirk and his Lord, Jesus Christ,” Vance said. “They tried to silence my — our — friend, Charlie Kirk; today, we speak for Charlie louder than ever.”

Donald Trump Jr. remembered Kirk as “like a little brother.” He said Kirk once told him, “I want to be remembered for my courage, for my faith.”

Erika Kirk closed her remarks by pledging that Turning Point USA will press ahead with its college events, telling the crowd that the best way to honor her husband is to keep building the movement he started.

Earlier, she recounted the heartbreaking experience of having to identify her husband’s body at the hospital after he was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

“I also saw on his lips the faintest smile," she said. "And that told me something important. I was in conversation with God in this tragedy. It told me Charlie did not suffer. Even the doctor told me it was something so instant, even if Charlie had been shot in the operating room itself, nothing could have been done."

